Devastating crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike kills 5, leaves nearly 60 injured

A tour bus and three tractor trailers collided on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Photo: ABC News 7

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA — A crash involving a tour bus and three tractor-trailers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning left at least five people dead, with about 60 others being taken to area hospitals, state police said.

ABC-affiliate, WTAE reports that all five victims killed have now been identified by the Westmoreland County coroner.

Among the dead are the bus driver, Shuang Qing Feng, 58, of Flushing, New York and two bus passengers, Eileen Zelis Aria, 35, of Bronx, New York and Jaremy Vazquez, a 9-year-old girl from Brooklyn, New York.

Two UPS drivers -- Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48 -- were also among those who died in the crash, the company confirmed Sunday night.

Both were driving together in a tractor-trailer out of Harrisburg, according to a UPS spokeswoman.

The bus, tractor-trailers, and a car were all involved in the chain-reaction incident at milepost 86 on the westbound turnpike in Mount Pleasant, about 40 miles from Pittsburgh, according to state police.

The tour bus "was headed on a downhill grade, and the bus was unable to negotiate a corner," Trooper Steve Limani said. "That bus went up an embankment, rolled over and then subsequently was hit by two tractor-trailers."

A third tractor-trailer then hit the first two, with a car also becoming involved in the pileup, police said.