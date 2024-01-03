45°
Detectives seeking suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in December.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person in the photographs is believed to be responsible for multiple break-ins that happened on Claycut Road on Dec. 17.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
