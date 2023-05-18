Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for two vehicles in New Orleans double shooting that left Southern University student dead
NEW ORLEANS - Police identified two vehicles of interest that they are searching for in reference to a shooting that left two women, including a Southern University student, dead.
The shooting happened on May 12, leaving Imani Williams and JaDiamond Jones dead. Williams was a student at Southern University and Jones was days away from receiving her degree from Nunez.
Detectives obtained security footage of two vehicles they have identified as vehicles of interest in the investigation. Both are described as dark grey, possibly Hondas with dark tints.
Trending News
Anyone with information about vehicles or other information regarding the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or to call anonymously CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at (504) 822-1111.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus
-
Emergency roadwork shuts down interstate on two separate occasions Wednesday
-
Bills targeting fentanyl dealers sail through the legislature amid deadly epidemic