Detectives searching for two vehicles in New Orleans double shooting that left Southern University student dead

NEW ORLEANS - Police identified two vehicles of interest that they are searching for in reference to a shooting that left two women, including a Southern University student, dead.

The shooting happened on May 12, leaving Imani Williams and JaDiamond Jones dead. Williams was a student at Southern University and Jones was days away from receiving her degree from Nunez.

Detectives obtained security footage of two vehicles they have identified as vehicles of interest in the investigation. Both are described as dark grey, possibly Hondas with dark tints.

Anyone with information about vehicles or other information regarding the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or to call anonymously CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at (504) 822-1111.