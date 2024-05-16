89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for suspect believed to have robbed Circle K

2 hours 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2024 May 16, 2024 May 16, 2024 1:08 PM May 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a suspect who demanded money from a gas station clerk Saturday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the photographed individual walked into the Circle K on Nicholson Drive Saturday night just after 8 p.m.. The person then demanded money from the clerk, but detectives did not specify whether money was taken. 

The victim told detectives that the suspect led them to believe they had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days