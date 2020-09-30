Detectives recall warrant for female suspect believed to be involved in killing at Jefferson Hwy apartment complex

UPDATE: The sheriff's office has identified the third suspect as Dominik Johnson, 22. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Johnson is believed to have ties to the New Orleans, Mississippi and Cincinnati, Ohio areas. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-772-7041.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also said that through further investigation detectives determined that Chantele Combetta, who was previously arrested was not present during the shooting. The warrant has been recalled.

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested outside the state more than a week after a person was fatally shot in an apartment complex along Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet.

The shooting happened Aug. 21 at Jefferson Shadows Apartments. Deputies said the victim, identified as 20-year-old Logan Lacombe, died some time later.

On Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Joshua Johnson and Chantele Combetta. Both were taken into custody in Gautier, Mississippi.

Investigators believe the pair went to Lacombe's apartment building to buy drugs, and he was shot at some point during the transaction.

Deputies at the complex found several spent shell casings, bloody clothing and a wallet in the parking lot. The sheriff's office said the ID in the wallet matched the description of one of the suspects seen fleeing the scene.

Johnson is being charged with illegal use of a weapon and as a principal to first-degree murder. Combetta was booked for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Both will be extradited back to East Baton Rouge to face charges.

Investigators said a second male was also seen inside the vehicle when Johnson and Combetta fled the complex, but that person has not been identified at this time.

Through further investigation detectives have determined the female previously arrested for the August 21st homicide on Jefferson Highway was not present during the shooting. The warrant has been recalled.

