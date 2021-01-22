Detectives look to ID stolen shotgun-toting suspect behind Geismar break-ins

GEISMAR - Detectives in Ascension Parish are looking to identify a man who wielded a stolen shotgun during a string of vehicle break-ins in a Geismar subdivision earlier this week.

Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish are reporting a string of vehicle break-ins in a Geismar subdivision and surrounding neighborhoods that happened earlier this week.

APSO detectives say the vehicle burglaries happened in the Cypress Ridge subdivision and other nearby neighborhoods between Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video that reveals a male suspect walking up to vehicles and testing the handles in check if the vehicles were unlocked. The footage shows the man was armed with a firearm that bears the same profile as a shotgun.

In one of the burglaries, a Smith and Wesson M4 high-power rifle was taken from the vehicle, according to deputies.

Meanwhile in EBR Parish, deputies learned that similar burglaries were carried out in last month with a similar suspect carrying a shotgun-type weapon in a subdivision in East Baton Rouge that borders on Ascension Parish.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to APSO’s anonymous cellular tip line.