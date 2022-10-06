Detectives attempting to identify suspect in two burglaries on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video believed to be tied to two separate burglaries on LSU's campus.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the man to be responsible for two burglaries on Sept. 25 and 26.

Anyone with information regarding the person's identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or visit their website.