77°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives attempting to identify suspect in two burglaries on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video believed to be tied to two separate burglaries on LSU's campus.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the man to be responsible for two burglaries on Sept. 25 and 26.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding the person's identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or visit their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trial of man accused of killing Zachary officer begins with testimony from...
-
Debates quiet down on proposal to allow bars to stay open on...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
-
Minor accident caused major delays Wednesday morning
-
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League