Detectives asking for information in 1987 homicide case

WEST BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information on a 1987 homicide to come forward. 

According to the department on July 26, 1987, Jonathan Georgetown's body found inside a burnt 1977 Mercury Montego on Rosedale Road. Authorities say he had been shot.

Law enforcement and Georgetown's family are "still looking for answers or any information regarding the case."

"If anyone has any information please come forward. This family, like many others, needs peace and closure," the department said.

