Detectives arrest Baton Rouge man following two-month long narcotics investigation

Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office have reported the arrest of a man suspected of dealing drugs following a two-month investigation into his activities.

Detectives say 36-year-old Donovan Evans was arrested Wednesday by a team of officials that included East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics and members of S.W.A.T.

According to an official report, after two months of monitoring Evans' activities, detectives and others attempted to locate him at one of the three homes (on Winbourne Avenue, 28th Street, and East Riverdale Avenue) he'd been seen frequenting.

After searching each of the homes, officials say they discovered Evans at the East Riverdale Avenue location.

They also report finding weapons, heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $25,000 in cash during their search of all three locations.

Investigators say when they questioned Evans about the items found in the homes he admitted to using heroin but claimed the weapons were not his and said he'd gotten most of the cash from gambling.

Evans, who has previously been arrested on charges of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, was arrested and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug-related charges.