Despite multiple meetings with Saints, controversial QB Deshaun Watson joining Cleveland Browns

31 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 18 2022 Mar 18, 2022 March 18, 2022 3:23 PM March 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Deshaun Watson, who sat out last season due in part to an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations, will not quarterback for the Saints this season.

Multiple reports said Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns, despite the QB turning down their initial offer, and is expected to sign a deal worth $230 million. 

Reports in recent days suggested Watson had narrowed his choice to either New Orleans or the Atlanta Falcons, making Friday's about-face even more surprising. Watson had a second meeting with the Saints this week during which he spoke with team owner Gayle Benson. 

Watson was accused by more than 20 women last year of either exposing himself or forcibly kissing them during massage appointments. One of the women also accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex. 

Though a grand jury found insufficient evidence to charge Watson with a crime last week, he still faces civil lawsuits involving 22 of his accusers. 

