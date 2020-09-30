63°
Latest Weather Blog
Derrius Guice's domestic violence allegation court date continued; hearing set for Dec. 16
LEESBURG, Va. - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice's court date regarding domestic violence accusations has been continued.
The hearing was scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, in Loudoun General District Court in Virginia. The now adjudicatory hearing is now scheduled to take place Dec. 16, 2020.
Court documents released in August of 2020 allege Guice choked his girlfriend until she was unconscious in March.
The 23-year-old NFL player was released from the Washington Football team on Aug. 7 following an arrest over domestic violence allegations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
-
State health officials brace for troublesome cold, flu season amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Bar owners disciplined for violating restrictions plead for state to lift suspensions
-
Baton Rouge General offers post-recovery support services for COVID survivors
-
25-year-old man killed in West BR crash Tuesday night
Sports Video
-
Recruiting look at local WR's Chris Hilton and Brian Thomas
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1 09-25-2020
-
LSU changing the recruiting game with prospect led visits
-
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
-
What you need to know before you geaux to Tiger Stadium