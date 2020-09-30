Derrius Guice's domestic violence allegation court date continued; hearing set for Dec. 16

LEESBURG, Va. - Former LSU running back Derrius Guice's court date regarding domestic violence accusations has been continued.

The hearing was scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, in Loudoun General District Court in Virginia. The now adjudicatory hearing is now scheduled to take place Dec. 16, 2020.

Court documents released in August of 2020 allege Guice choked his girlfriend until she was unconscious in March.

The 23-year-old NFL player was released from the Washington Football team on Aug. 7 following an arrest over domestic violence allegations.

