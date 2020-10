Derek Chauvin bonds out of Minnesota prison

MINNESOTA - Former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, jailed after the death of George Floyd, has bonded out of prison Wednesday.

Chauvin was released on a $1 million dollar bond and is expected to appear in court next March.

Chauvin was fired from the police force and later arrested following a nationwide protest sparked by his actions that resulted in Floyd's death back on Memorial Day.