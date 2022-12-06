80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy's SUV struck, flipped while responding to crash

4 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 6:22 PM November 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy's vehicle was hit and overturned by another vehicle while en route to a crash Monday evening.

The crash was first reported around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Video from the scene shows the SUV upside-down near the intersection.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was responding to another crash when a vehicle failed to yield at the intersection and slammed into the deputy. A sheriff's office spokesperson says the officer was not hurt in the crash.

Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on potential charges at this time.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days