Deputy's SUV struck, flipped while responding to crash

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy's vehicle was hit and overturned by another vehicle while en route to a crash Monday evening.

The crash was first reported around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Video from the scene shows the SUV upside-down near the intersection.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was responding to another crash when a vehicle failed to yield at the intersection and slammed into the deputy. A sheriff's office spokesperson says the officer was not hurt in the crash.

Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on potential charges at this time.