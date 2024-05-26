83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputy recovers discarded flag along Livingston Parish highway

4 hours 6 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, May 26 2024 May 26, 2024 May 26, 2024 4:52 PM May 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish deputy went out of his way Sunday to recover an American flag that was discarded on the inside shoulder of Interstate 12. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the deputy called in reinforcements to safely get the flag, which was along the interstate between Denham and Juban. 

LPSO said the deputy that retrieved the flag was a Veteran. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days