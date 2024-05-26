83°
Deputy recovers discarded flag along Livingston Parish highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish deputy went out of his way Sunday to recover an American flag that was discarded on the inside shoulder of Interstate 12.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the deputy called in reinforcements to safely get the flag, which was along the interstate between Denham and Juban.
LPSO said the deputy that retrieved the flag was a Veteran.
