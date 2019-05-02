Deputy Nick Tullier honored with 'Service Before Self' award

DENHAM SPRINGS - Nearly three years after a gunman killed three law enforcement officers and injured others at a convenience store, Deputy Nick Tullier continues to fight for his life. Thursday, he was honored for his heroism.

"Deputy Nick Tullier is one of those who continue to fight against all odds," said Mike Juneau, president of the Kiwanis Club.

Though he's still in Houston continuing his recovery, the Kiwanis Club honored him with the "Service Before Self" award.

"Not only did he put his life on the line, but he also ran to the sound of the bullets," Juneau said.

Tullier was shot three times, leaving him paralyzed. Officers from multiple agencies celebrated his valor and bravery Thursday. His son, Trent Tullier, accepted the award on his behalf.

"It's very humbling to accept the award," Trent Tullier said. "It means that everybody in the community still supports him and everything that he has done. Nobody has forgotten the sacrifices he has made."

The recognition is a symbol of support. It also represents a piece of hope for a son who nearly lost everything.

"It keeps driving us to drive him to recovery, we know there is a chance," Trent said.

Four other officers were also awarded Thursday for their heroic efforts in the community.