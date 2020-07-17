Deputy killed Saturday was epitome of public servant

BATON ROUGE – Authorities identified the deputy killed in the line of duty late Saturday night as Shawn Anderson.

Anderson worked out of the Kleinpeter substation and was a 1992 graduate of Baker High School.

A year ago, Anderson was highlighted by the Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate for helping a woman and her husband give birth to their baby in the middle of a road.

The family was trying to make it to the hospital, but couldn't get there in time – instead, the woman's husband stopped in the road, flagged down deputies and Anderson was among them who helped.

Anderson, a decorated deputy, was with the department for nearly twenty years before he was killed, had served with the department's tactical unit for a dozen years and served six years in the U.S. Army.

But, he said, “[The night he helped the family with the birth]took the cake,” The Advocate reported in March 2016.

“You put me in an active shooter situation, I’m there. I know exactly what to do,” Anderson said. “Done a lot and seen a lot. Nothing really rattles me that much, but that was totally outside of my element. That right there, that got me. Thank God everything worked out.

Anderson's the epitome of the picture-perfect officer, having been honored numerous times for heroism.

