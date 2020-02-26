Deputies: Woman arrested after trying to slip drugs to inmate inside courthouse

NAPOLEONVILLE - A woman is in jail after she allegedly tried to hand off drugs to an offender being escorted by deputies inside the Assumption Parish courthouse.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were moving a group of inmates from the courtroom area on Fab. 27, 2019 when Cathy Coreyell Phillips tried to hand drugs to one of those inmates. Phillips fled the area but authorities were later able to identify her.

An arrest warrant was issued, but she wasn't located until Feb. 21, 2020 when she was booked into the Ascension jail on unrelated charges.

She was transferred and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution and resisting an officer.

She was later released on bond.