78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies trying to net shoplifter who stole fish tank from pet store

1 hour 53 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 2:58 PM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a thief who nonchalantly walked out of a pet store with a stolen fish tank.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man strolled into the Petco on Airline Highway sometime Nov. 13. Surveillance cameras captured the thief walking out with a large fish tank still in its packaging.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, long pants and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days