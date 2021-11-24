Deputies: Suspect stole over $1,000 in cigarettes from Prairieville Family Dollar Store

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) are searching for a suspect who made off with over $1,000 in cartons of cigarettes from a Family Dollar store in Prairieville.

The incident occurred last Friday (November 19) around 7 p.m. at the Family Dollar location on Hwy 933.

Authorities described the suspect as a man who left the scene in a white Mercedes Benz with a covered license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the APSO at (225) 621-8330 or (225)-621-8331, or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

A third option is to contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.