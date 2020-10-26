Deputies: St. Tammany Parish man killed by former co-worker

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) announced Sunday that a 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the August 12 murder of one of his former co-workers



Detectives say 61-year-old Everett Wayne Finely (also known as James Finley and "Gator”) was shot at a residence within the 21000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs on the previously mentioned date.

Finley passed away after he was found injured and rushed to a local hospital.



Following a months-long investigation, STPSO detectives eventually identified one of Finley's former coworker as a suspect, 57-year-old Robert Dickerson.



While being questioned by detectives, Dickerson reportedly confessed to shooting Finley.



Dickerson was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Authorities say he was also booked on warrants for one count each of possession of stolen firearms and illegal possession of unregistered weapons.





