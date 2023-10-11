Deputies seize pair of stolen Corvettes, 22 pounds of marijuana in Slidell bust

SLIDELL - Sheriff's deputies recovered a pair of stolen sports cars and seized nearly two dozen pounds of marijuana from a home in southeast Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they also seized nearly $27,000 in cash and three handguns after raiding the house on Brookhaven Court in Slidell. Deputies searched the property Monday after getting tipped off about possible drug-related activity.

The cars, two Chevrolet Corvette Z06's, were both reported stolen from Texas. One was taken from a home in Fort Worth back in July, and the other was stolen in August from a dealership in Plano. Both vehicles had their VIN's tampered with in an attempt to hide the fact that they were stolen, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also calculated they seized about 22 pounds of marijuana.

The two suspects, 28-year-old Ronald Riley Jr. and 26-year-old Zacharie T. Jordan, were booked on a multitude of drug, theft and weapons charges.

The sheriff's office noted that Riley was out on a bond for another crime in a different jurisdiction, and Jordan was additionally booked for resisting an officer and failing to appear on two other warrants in St. Tammany.