Deputies seeking person of interest in credit card theft

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a person of interest seen using an ATM around the time stolen credit cards were used.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the stolen credit cards were used at an ATM in the early hours of April 13. Surveillance footage from a Racetrac gas station showed someone accessing the ATM around the time when the owner of the cards said they were used.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5061 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.