Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

Friday, February 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records.

The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30. 

On Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin on charges for second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of stolen things and "criminal street gang activity." He's also booked as an accessory after the fact.

Deputies had already arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Gregory Magee Jr., in early January. He was booked on several charges including second-degree murder. He was rebooked this past week and now faces charges for theft of a motor vehicle and "street gang activity" as well.

