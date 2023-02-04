Latest Weather Blog
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records.
The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
On Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin on charges for second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of stolen things and "criminal street gang activity." He's also booked as an accessory after the fact.
Deputies had already arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Gregory Magee Jr., in early January. He was booked on several charges including second-degree murder. He was rebooked this past week and now faces charges for theft of a motor vehicle and "street gang activity" as well.
