Deputies searching for wanted woman from West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman wanted on charges of motor vehicle theft and felony theft.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they are searching for 37-year-old Tiffany Lynn Howard, also known as "Big Poppa."

Deputies believe Howard is driving a stolen 2011 brown Chevrolet Malibu with Louisiana license plate 348EPI. Howard is a white female, and she is 5'11" and weighs 375 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Howard should contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200.