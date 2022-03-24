55°
Deputies searching for wanted woman from West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman wanted on charges of motor vehicle theft and felony theft.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that they are searching for 37-year-old Tiffany Lynn Howard, also known as "Big Poppa."
Deputies believe Howard is driving a stolen 2011 brown Chevrolet Malibu with Louisiana license plate 348EPI. Howard is a white female, and she is 5'11" and weighs 375 lbs.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Howard should contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200.
