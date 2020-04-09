Deputies searching for thieves who pulled off $40,000 tool heist in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE- The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is following up on leads after thieves managed to get away with at least $40,000 worth of expensive tools inside a locked trailer. It happened in a new subdivision that is under construction in Prairieville.

Contractor Steve Ring said he showed up to tow his trailer to a storage shed Thursday morning and realized it felt rather light. He noticed thieves cut the mechanisms used to lock the trailer. Once inside, the thieves helped themselves to a buffet of expensive power equipment.

"The latch was chewed off with bolt cutters. I opened it up, and all my tools inside are gone," Ring said.

He immediately contacted the sheriff's office which began an investigation and started searching for surveillance video. The thieves were captured on camera between 11 pm and midnight in the brand new subdivision that backs up to Interstate 10 near the Prairieville exit.

"I would do whatever I could to help anybody," Ring said. "To steal from somebody, it doesn't make sense."

The sheriff's office said it is following up on leads right now. Ring said law enforcement dusted the trailer for fingerprints.

"The thing that gets me the most is some of those tools my dad had left before he passed away, and those are things I won't get back," Ring said.

Although the official total is about $40,000, Ring said he's been invoicing what was stolen with tracked serial numbers. As of late Thursday, he said the total was nearing at least $60,000. Ring said he's disheartened that while so many people are out of work, the criminals who targeted him found an illegal job at the height of Louisiana's stay-at-home order.

"For people to steal from people, it's a shame," Ring said. "It really is a shame."