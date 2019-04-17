Deputies searching for suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are looking for suspects connected to several vehicle burglaries reported in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple burglaries were reported off Greystone Drive in Denham Springs. Numerous items were stolen including guns, wallets, GPS devices, and dash mounted cameras.

One victim was alerted when someone attempted to use their stolen credit card at different locations in Baton Rouge. Law enforcement was able to get surveillance video from one of the locations, which showed one of the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects were using a white Chevrolet Camaro with black rims and a sunroof. Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.