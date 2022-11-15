50°
Deputies searching for person seen on camera stealing clothing from retailer
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a person seen on camera who allegedly stole clothing from a retailer without paying for it.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the theft happened on Nov. 10 at a store on Crossing Way in Juban Crossing. The sheriff's office said the clothing was taken without payment and the person is believed to have driven away in a light-colored Honda Accord.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
