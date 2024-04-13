Deputies searching for men who allegedly kidnapped Natchitoches woman

NATCHITOCHES - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men who are accused breaking into a home and kidnapping a woman.

Deputies said 43-year-old Jimmie Evans and 63-year-old Carroll 'Spotlight' Rachal are wanted for second-degree kidnapping. Evans is wanted for additional charges home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Law enforcement said deputies got a call Sunday, April 7, by a concerned citizen who said a woman was knocking on their door, asking for help. She said she had been abducted. Deputies said that the female had been kidnapped out of her apartment at gunpoint and pulled into a wooded area. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Evans and Rachal have not been caught. Evans may be armed. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.