Deputies searching for man who broke into multiple Donaldsonville storage units

14 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 28 2022 Sep 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 8:22 AM September 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance breaking into multiple storage units. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook that they were seeking a man driving around a storage facility in a vehicle with no license plate and breaking into "multiple" units. 

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information that could assist detectives to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

