77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for man accused of shooting woman, kidnapping toddler
BAYOU VISTA - Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and taking a baby early Sunday morning.
St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies are looking for the suspect, 20-year-old Derrick Williams Jr., who is accused of shooting the woman and then taking her 1-year-old daughter.
State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory around 8:26 a.m. and reported that the girl was found and safe at 11:27 a.m.
Trending News
Detectives are asking that the public submit any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Williams, Jr. to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-828-1960.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...
-
The Blitz - Playoffs Round 2
-
Family-run Christmas Tree farm prepared for opening weekend rush
-
Hebert's Specialty Meats urges customers to preorder turduckens due to turkey shortage