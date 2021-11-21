Deputies searching for man accused of shooting woman, kidnapping toddler

BAYOU VISTA - Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and taking a baby early Sunday morning.

St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies are looking for the suspect, 20-year-old Derrick Williams Jr., who is accused of shooting the woman and then taking her 1-year-old daughter.

State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory around 8:26 a.m. and reported that the girl was found and safe at 11:27 a.m.

Detectives are asking that the public submit any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Williams, Jr. to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-828-1960.