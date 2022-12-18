47°
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint before leaving in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. The sheriff's office released surveillance images of the man and his vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies at (225) 389-5000.
