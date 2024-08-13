88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for Hammond man accused of contractor fraud

2 hours 49 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 4:16 PM August 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a Hammond man accused of contractor fraud.

Nicholas Budowski, 46, is accused of taking payment for a renovation job on a Hammond home in June and never returning to finish the project.

Trending News

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about Budowski’s whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-748-3343.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days