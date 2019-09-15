79°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for driver that dragged leashed dog to its death
EAST FELICIANA- Authorities are searching for a person that killed a leashed dog by dragging the animal behind his car.
According to the Advocate, the incident happened Sunday afternoon along La. 68 in Wilson. A witness called the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office after he saw the dog being dragged along the road.
Authorities recovered the dog's body. They weren't sure the type of dog but they say it is a larger breed.
The sheriff's office is investigating the situation as they review photos sent by people who saw the car
“We’re going to investigate this and find out who was the driver and what the situation was,” Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local 8th grader's school project earns national praise
-
A boost in commercial buildings in Denham Springs is helping the community...
-
A local school and church are joining forces
-
Walker High School helping students with basic needs pantry
-
Baton Rouge mother facing handful of charges in disturbing child neglect case
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU