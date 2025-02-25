Deputies searching for boater who never came home Monday, vessel damaged

ST. MARTIN - Deputies from St. Martin and Assumption parishes are looking for an Assumption Parish man whose boat was found damaged Tuesday.

Sources told WBRZ that the man did not return home Monday night after a planned boating trip. His vessel was found abandoned and obviously damaged in the Atchafalaya Basin in St. Martin Parish.

A recovery team is looking for the man, whose name has not been released.