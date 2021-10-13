Deputies searching for armed suspect after domestic dispute in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man believed to be armed and on the run.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Darien Bennett, 26. Bennett is wanted for a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm related to a domestic violence complaint.

The sheriff's office said Bennett is believed to be armed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 225-621-4636.