Deputies searching for armed suspect after domestic dispute in Ascension

1 hour 57 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, October 13 2021 Oct 13, 2021 October 13, 2021 12:29 PM October 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man believed to be armed and on the run.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Darien Bennett, 26. Bennett is wanted for a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm related to a domestic violence complaint.

The sheriff's office said Bennett is believed to be armed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 225-621-4636. 

