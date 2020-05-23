81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies search for missing trailer; last seen at Central church
CENTRAL - The City of Central is asking for assistance in locating a camp trailer owned by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 13.
The trailer was stolen earlier this week when it was stationed at Blackwater United Methodist, an affiliate of the BSA-Troop 13. Inside the trailer is gear that the boys and girls from Troop 13 fundraised for themselves, so that they can go camping and earn their badges.
The trailer is 16 feet long, black with gold lettering, and has the BSA emblem on it.
Anyone who locates this trailer is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference
-
Despite all odds, newlyweds celebrate love amid global pandemic
-
BREC Summer camps filling quickly as new safety measures limit capacity
-
Southern University partners with food bank to distribute free food, Friday
-
Livingston Parish lays out plans for high school graduations, ACT testing and...
Sports Video
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story