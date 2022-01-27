62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies search for missing teenage mother, 3-month-old son

1 hour 17 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, January 27 2022 Jan 27, 2022 January 27, 2022 1:40 PM January 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old who ran away with her infant son from her home in southeast Louisiana.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said Amari Self and her son Cameron were last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at her family's home on South Kinler Street in Boutte. The department said Amari has ties to the Houma area and may be heading there, though she has not been spotted there as of Thursday.

Trending News

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 783-6807.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days