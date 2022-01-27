Deputies search for missing teenage mother, 3-month-old son

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old who ran away with her infant son from her home in southeast Louisiana.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said Amari Self and her son Cameron were last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at her family's home on South Kinler Street in Boutte. The department said Amari has ties to the Houma area and may be heading there, though she has not been spotted there as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 783-6807.