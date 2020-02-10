Deputies respond to Ned Avenue shooting, one woman injured

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a person has been shot in the Gardere area.

Monday morning, around 8 a.m., a woman was shot in the arm and is expected to recover from her injuries.

The shooting occurred on Ned Avenue and authorities are still working to determine what happened leading up to the incident.

This article will be updated as deputies continue to respond to and investigate the shooting.