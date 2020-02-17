Detectives nab man for his alleged role in shootout on Ned Avenue

Terrell Martin

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) have arrested a man for his alleged role in a Feb. 10 shootout on Ned Avenue.

Deputies say a gunshot detection system called a 'shotspotter' alerted them to the incident at 8:51 a.m. on a Monday.

According to an official report, as deputies rushed towards Ned Avenue, they came across a vehicle fleeing the scene and stopped it.

Deputies say the man driving the vehicle was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and first responders immediately transported him to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The injured man told detectives with the EBRSO he'd been driving along Ned Avenue when he was stopped by 25-year-old Terrell Martin, who was walking in the roadway.

The man went on to say Martin began accusing him of some past wrongdoing and the man explained that in an attempt to calm Martin down, he got out of his vehicle and tried to approach Martin.

Apparently, this was a mistake.

According to the victim's account, Martin produced a handgun and started shooting at him, striking him multiple times.

The injured man said he responded by using his own weapon to return fire.

Detectives report finding numerous fired cartridge cases in the area where the shooting occurred, corroborating the victim's account.

An eyewitness also supported the victim's description of events.

Detectives also found that Martin had a criminal history, including a previous conviction for possession of illegal narcotics, and that he's currently on probation (until August of 2021).

Authorities arrested Martin on charges that include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, criminal damage to property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.