Deputies respond to Ned Avenue shooting, one injured

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a person was shot in the Gardere area.

Monday morning, around 8 a.m., officials were dispatched to Ned Avenue in response to a person who'd reportedly been shot in the arm.

Officials say the person drove to Pelican Lake at Chenier to seek help.

