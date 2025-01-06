42°
Deputies release identity, charges of man accused of being drunk when he ran into bicyclist
HOLDEN - Deputies on Monday released the identity of a man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on Sunday.
Eric Watkins was booked by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office after a Sunday evening crash near the corner of George White Road and Lake Ora Drive in Holden.
Watkins is accused of driving his car into the bicyclist and leaving them on the side of the road. Deputies later found the vehicle and arrested Watkins on negligent vehicular injury, hit-and-run and operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges.
He was booked on a $26,717 bond.
