Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
HOLDEN - A man allegedly connected to a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Sunday night has been taken into custody.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the hit-and-run crash happened near the corner of George White Road and Lake Ora Drive in Holden. A driver ran into a bicyclist and left them on the side of the road. Shortly after the crash, authorities found the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Their charges have not been released.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash can call (225) 686-2241.
