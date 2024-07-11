89°
Deputies: One person dead after reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish
CARENCRO - One person is dead after being reportedly shot by a Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputy Wednesday night.
Louisiana State Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Wagon Trail Road near Carencro before the shooting.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. LSP said no deputies were injured.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit it through LSP's website here.
