Deputies: Man pulled car over, punched woman & her children in the face

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after a contentious car ride ended with him attacking a woman and two of her young children.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says the altercation broke out Wednesday night while the group was riding back to their apartment on Hooper Road.

According to arrest records, Aaron Hickman was driving the victim and five children back home when he got into an argument with the mother. The victim said Hickman pulled the vehicle into a parking lot, grabbed her by the hair, slammed her head against the passenger's side window and punched her in the face.

Investigators say he got back into the car only to stop again in a different parking lot when the argument persisted. When one of the woman's juvenile children tried to intervene, she said Hickman punched and slapped him in the face several times before getting back on the road.

When they finally arrived at the parking lot outside their home, another one of the children tried to flee. Hickman caught up with the boy, pushed him down and struck him in the face as well, leaving him with a black eye, the affidavit says.

Hicks was booked Thursday on cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery charges.