Deputies: Man playing with gun shoots, kills pregnant teenager and unborn baby on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who shot and killed a pregnant teenager, killing her unborn child, too, Saturday night.

Chad Blackard was booked into jail on feticide and homicide charges.  

Deputies said Blackard was sitting in the backseat of a car driving on Siegen Lane near McCann Drive, between I-10 and Airline when he fired a shot inside the car.  The bullet hit the victim in the back

The teenage victim, Karrington Smith, 17, was 25 weeks pregnant.  She and the unborn child died.

Deputies said Blackard was playing with a semi-automatic handgun to show off and it fired.  Blackard told deputies the gun "went off" while he was trying to reposition it.  Later, he said he may have squeezed the trigger as he was "readjusting it."

Blackard, 23 of Walker, also faces charges for illegal use of weapons. 

