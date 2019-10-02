Deputies looking for women who stole cases of beer

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a pair of thirsty thieves who made a beer run at a local gas station.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at a Murphy USA gas station in Prairieville. Deputies say the two unidentified women made off with three cases of beer.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the suspected thieves from the store's surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.