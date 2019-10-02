92°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for women who stole cases of beer
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a pair of thirsty thieves who made a beer run at a local gas station.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at a Murphy USA gas station in Prairieville. Deputies say the two unidentified women made off with three cases of beer.
The sheriff's office shared photos of the suspected thieves from the store's surveillance system.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim's brother hugs and forgives Dallas cop
-
At least 6 taken to hospital after vintage plane crashes in Connecticut
-
Ascension's take on The Breakfast Club
-
Louisiana factory suddenly lays off 376 employees, files for bankruptcy
-
Private BR school cancels remaining classes this week due to flu concerns
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese