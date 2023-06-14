86°
Deputies looking for two men who robbed convenience store early Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for two people who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday.
According to photos shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbers wrapped t-shirts on their heads as a disguise. Pictures show the robbers near a shelf full of cigarettes, which are normally kept behind the register. Police did not say what was taken.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call (225) 344-7867.
