Deputies looking for two men who robbed convenience store early Tuesday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for two people who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday. 

According to photos shared by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbers wrapped t-shirts on their heads as a disguise. Pictures show the robbers near a shelf full of cigarettes, which are normally kept behind the register. Police did not say what was taken. 

Anyone with information about the suspects should call (225) 344-7867. 

