Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner Tuesday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two teenagers who broke into a car Tuesday and shot at the vehicle owner. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the attempted vehicle burglary happened along Falling Oak Drive just before 1:30 p.m. 

Deputies said two juveniles rode on bikes to a home, where they were caught breaking into a vehicle by the owner. Reports said the vehicle owner chased the juveniles off his property and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots as they ran away. 

No injuries were reported and law enforcement is actively searching for the juveniles. 

