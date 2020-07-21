84°
Deputies looking for possible gang member accused of killing 19-year-old

By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a dangerous suspect who allegedly murdered a teenager last month.

The St. Helena Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jaylohn T. Mitchell is wanted for second-degree murder for the killing, which happened June 21 on McDaniel Road in Amite. No other details surrounding the killing were immediately available.

The sheriff's office believes Mitchell may be affiliated with a gang and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-222-4413.

